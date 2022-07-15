THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 15, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Address oil prices first: Drivers on Marcos SONA Members of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (KADAMAY) hold a press conference on Friday under the flyover in Katipunan Avenue, which also serves as a jeepney terminal in the area in Quezon City. The group slammed the government for delays in addressing the country's economic woes, including high prices of food and soaring fuel prices, which they said must be given priority in the coming State of the Nation Address ( SONA) of President Marcos Jr. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Floods hit Alabel, Sarangani Local police carry a senior citizen from his flooded house in Brgy. Ladol in Alabel, Sarangani Province on Friday. Strong rains inundated the area, destroying at least one footbridge and forcing some residents to evacuate to the municipal gymnasium while the LGU continues its assessment on the damage and effects of the flood. Photo courtesy of Alabel MPS

Checking for dengue A child gets a Complete Blood Count test to check for dengue fever at the Potrero Super Health Center in Malabon City on Friday. According to the Department of Health, a total of 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25, which is 90 percent higher compared to the reported 34,074 dengue cases during the same period in 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Military watches over Russia-controlled Melitopol's wheat field A picture taken during a visit to Melitopol organized by the Russian military shows an armed Russian serviceman keeping watch in a field near Melitopol, Ukraine on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has affected the availability and price of wheat worldwide. Melitopol is under the control of Russian forces and the city is administered by a military-civilian administration. Sergei Ilnitsky, EPA-EFE