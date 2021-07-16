Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 16, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 16 2021 11:42 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Drought in California

A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, U.S. on Wednesday. Experts say California is experiencing one of the worst droughts in over 20 years. David Swanson, Reuters

Floods hit western Europe

People pass by cars piled up at a roundabout in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe on Thursday. More than 60 people died and dozens are still missing as heavy rains flooded parts of Belgium and Germany. FranÁois Walschaerts, AFP

Don't panic! This is an exercise.

Members and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross simulate the prepositioning of an emergency field hospital during an exercise in rapid deployment on Friday at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. The exercise is part of the readiness in case of a big disaster scenario in time with the observance of National Resilience Month. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Touched by the Pope

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Most Rev. Charles John Brown, gives rosaries to family members of drug war victims at the Bahay Kalinga in Manila on Friday. The rosaries, personally blessed by Pope Francis, were given by Brown to the victims after hearing of their stories, which he says he will relay to the pontiff. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A girl's day out

A young girl has her photo taken at one of the attractions in Quezon City Memorial Circle on Friday, the first day of the government mandated regular General Community Quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby areas. The quarantine classification allows for the further loosening of virus protocols in the capital and allows certain business to reopen at a fraction of their venue capacity. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Feeling the jab

A man holds his arm after being injected with the second dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on Friday. The Philippines on Friday tallied 5,676 more COVID-19 infections, as the Department of Health earlier confirmed 16 more cases of the Delta variant, most of which were what they call "local cases." Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

