THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 15, 2021

Indonesia records 54,517 new COVID-19 cases Health workers remove the body of a Covid-19 victim who died while isolating at home in Bandung, Indonesia on Wednesday. Indonesia's health ministry posted 54,517 new cases and 991 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday as the highly infectious Delta variant spread across the archipelago. Timur Matahari, AFP

‘End COVID everywhere’ People gather for a protest demanding German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pfizer, and wealthy nations make the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and treatments more accessible at Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza in Manhattan in New York, USA on Wednesday. The group of protesters demanded for a more equitable plan by pharmaceutical companies and wealthy nations in making the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments more accessible and called for efforts to waive the intellectual property of the vaccine that would allow for global production to overcome the current scarcity of the vaccine. Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images North America

Olivia Rodrigo to help in US COVID-19 vaccination outreach Fiipino-American pop music star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo makes a brief statement to reporters at the beginning of the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Rodrigo is partnering with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images/AFP

Environmental groups raise concern on DENR’s Waste-to-Energy guidelines Environmental groups troop to the Supreme Court along Padre Faura St. in Manila City on Thursday, calling for the nullification of the Environment department's Administrative Order No. 2019-21 (“DAO 2019-21”), known as the "Guidelines Governing Waste To Energy (WtE) Facilities for the Integrated Management of Municipal Solid Waste.” They raised concern on the possible health and environmental impacts of waste-to-energy facilities, which according to them would transform waste to harmful substances like dioxins and furans. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Readying a Sputnik V shot A health worker prepares a dose of Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination for residents in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. The Philippines on Thursday recorded a positivity rate of 10.2 percent for the respiratory disease, the 9th straight day it stood below 11 percent but is still double the World Health Organization’s 5 percent benchmark for a 2-week period. Ted Aljibe, AFP

Enjoying the day outdoors A mother spends time with her child in Rizal Park in Manila on Thursday, days after the COVID-19 pandemic task force partially lifted stay-at-home orders for children aged 5 and up in areas under the two loosest quarantine levels. The Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday backed the task force’s resolution, saying the decision will be good for children as it will allow them to maintain their well-being and mental health and can help balance confined routines. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News