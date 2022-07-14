THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 14, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

G20 meeting in Indonesia tackles Russia war in the Ukraine Police officers stand guard near the main venue of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Friday. The economic summit is the first face-to-face meeting between Russia and other countries opposed to its war in Ukraine and will take up its impact on the world economy. Sonny Tumbelaka, EPA-EFE/pool

Children moonlight as barkers during summer break Children help jeepney drivers call for passengers at a roadside terminal in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday. While drivers welcome the return of the commuting public with the lowering of the COVID -19 alert level, the large number of passengers has yet to return as students such as the ones helping them have yet to go back to face-to-face classes in schools. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Flour substitutes eyed for pandesal Buyers line up for Malunggay-fortified pandesal sold for only P2.50 each by a vendor in Juan Luna in Binondo, Manila on Thursday. The Department of Science and Technology recommends the use of flour substitutes, like coco flour, to cope with the rising price of imported wheat flour, while adding ingredients such as Moringa (Malunggay) increases its value because of its health benefits. ABS-CBN News

Getting ready for the new school year A child tries out a school uniform in Divisoria, Manila on Thursday, days after the Department of Education announced that the next school year is set to begin on August 22. The DepEd also ordered in-person classes at full capacity, with public and private schools in basic education allowed to implement distance and blended learning only until October 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Megaworld launches its first electric vehicle charging station MegaWorld Lifestyle Mall head Graham Coates (L) and Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista pose for photos beside an e-vehicle on display at Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig during the launch of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ first ever charging station on Thursday. The initiative comes in support of the country’s transition to cleaner energy and aims to promote sustainable solutions in reducing carbon footprint. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News