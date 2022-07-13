THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 13, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Sri Lanka president flees, thousands visit official residence People line up to visit Sri Lanka's president official residence in Colombo on Wednesday, days after it was overrun by anti-government protestors. Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on July 13, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew out of the country days after a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence. Arun Sankar, AFP

Road clearing along Espana Avenue Department of Public Works and Highways personnel trim tree branches hanging close to utility lines and street signs along Espana Avenue, Manila on Wednesday. Proper trimming and pruning of trees along major thoroughfares and highways are regularly implemented, particularly during rainy season to avoid accidents from branches falling due to heavy winds or storms. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

School admission begins for schoolyear 2022-23 Teacher Myra Solitario facilitates the admission assessment of an incoming kinder student at the Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education - CENTEX Manila along J. Abad Santos corner C.M. Recto Streets, Tondo, on Wednesday. The Department of Education will implement face-to-face learning this school year 2022-23 with classes opening on August 22. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ready to pop into the oven A worker at Sherry 1 in Quezon City prepares to bake bread and pastries on Wednesday. Various groups called on the government to allow community bakeries to raise prices and receive aid and fuel subsidy due to the rising prices of wheat and other raw materials. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News