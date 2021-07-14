THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 14, 2021

Running out of oxygen in Indonesia A sign that reads 'sorry, out of oxygen' is seen as people queue outside an oxygen refilling shop to fill tanks for sick family members in Jakarta on Tuesday. Indonesia reported on Tuesday its highest daily new coronavirus infections at 47,899 since March 2020 with 864 deaths. Bagus Saragih, AFP

Dream Cruise returns to Singapore after detection of COVID -19 case People are seen on board the Dream Cruises' World Dream cruise ship docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore on Wednesday, after it returned to the city state earlier than scheduled following a passenger's positive test for the COVID-19. The cruise industry worldwide is struggling to get back on its feet after voyages were halted at the start of the pandemic, and several vessels were hit by outbreaks. Roslan Rahman , AFP

Surviving the pandemic A vendor offers bottled water while passengers wait at a bus terminal along Zapote Road in Las Pinas City on Wednesday. Results of a Social Weather Station survey, conducted from April 28 to May 2, 2021, show that around 4.2 million Filipino families experienced hunger at least once in the past 3 months. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mall chain gives incentive to 1 millionth COVID-19 jab recipient Mandaluyong resident Sarah Louise Gabriel reacts after receiving gift cheques worth P10,000 from SM Supermalls on Wednesday at the SM Megamall vaccination site, as the shopping mall chain’s 1 millionth COVID-19 jab recipient. The event, along with other incentives, aims to persuade Filipinos to have themselves vaccinated against the virus. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Gazing at St. Peter's Square People stand by St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Wednesday, the same day Pope Francis returned after 11 days due to the need to undergo surgery at a Rome hospital to remove part of his colon on July 4. A Vatican source said that before returning to the Vatican, Francis stopped to pray at the Rome Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore as he normally prays at the end of each trip to give thanks to the Madonna. Filippo Monteforte, AFP