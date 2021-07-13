Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 13, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2021 11:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Thousands join rare protests in Cuba A man is arrested during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests during the weekend against the communist government as they raise concern on the country’s economic situation and pandemic response, while small groups also went out the streets in support of the government. Yamil Lage, AFP Thailand imposes tough COVID-19 restrictions as cases rise A man uses his phone at an almost empty road which is usually crowded with people, as lockdown and travel restrictions are imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday evening. Thailand implemented one of its toughest restrictions in more than a year due to a spike in COVID-19 cases as the country recorded 8,656 new infections and 80 deaths on Monday. Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters Traffic’s back Traffic builds up along EDSA southbound in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is studying the return of the number coding scheme amid the expected traffic buildup due to the start of toll collection along the Skyway Stage 3 and the lifting of stricter quarantine restrictions in NCR. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Toil vs oil price increases Members of Anakpawis partylist decry oil price increases during a protest at a gasoline station along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group said the series of weekly oil price increases burden ordinary consumers. It called for the scrapping of taxes on gasoline and diesel products imposed by the TRAIN law. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Getting some rest A health worker takes a break as San Juan City residents are inoculated with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre. San Juan is one of the eight cities that recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 2 weeks, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A father's last goodbye The father of Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) Cadet 4th Class Jonash Bondoc kisses a portrait of his son during the burial of the cadet’s cremated remains at a private cemetery in Butuan City on Tuesday. Bondoc’s family and a lawmaker are calling for an impartial investigation into his death, which they suspect was caused by hazing, after the cadet was found unconscious inside the comfort room of one of the barracks at the PMMA’s campus in Zambales and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Erwin Mascarinas, ABS-CBN News Read More: Cuba protest Miguel Diaz-Canel dictatorship Bangkok Thailand lockdown EDSA traffic Quezon City MMDA number coding Skyway Stage 3 GCQ Anakpawis oil price hike oil deregulation TRAIN San Juan vaccination Filoil Flying V Centre health worker Jonash Bondoc PMMA Philippine Merchant Marine Academy /entertainment/07/14/21/the-crown-mandalorian-lead-emmy-nominations/entertainment/07/13/21/bgyo-keiko-necesario-release-mv-for-original-collab-runnin/video/business/07/13/21/ph-shares-tumble-as-gloomy-fitch-outlook-spooks-investors/video/business/07/13/21/fitch-ratings-revises-ph-outlook-to-negative-but-affirms-bbb-rating/video/news/07/13/21/several-metro-manila-cities-see-positive-covid-19-growth-rate