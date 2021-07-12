THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 12, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners Binibining Pilipinas winners pose for photos during the coronation night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on Sunday. The winners are (from left) Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, Bb. Pilipinas 2nd Runner-up 2021 Meiji Cruz, Bb. Pilipinas 1st Runner-up 2021 Gabrielle Basiano. Bruce Casanova, Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc

VSS Unity on first crewed test flight to space Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying Richard Branson and crew, begins its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S. on Sunday in a still image from video. The British billionaire along with 5 other Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees soared 53 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard VSS unity and safely returned an hour after the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space. The company aims begin the commercial spaceflight through the Virgin galactic by 2022. Virgin Galactic/Handout via Reuters

Skyway Stage 3 starts toll fee collection Traffic builds along the Buendia exit of the Skyway Stage 3 in Makati City, as San Miguel Corp's SMC Infrastructure started collecting toll fees booths in the new highway section on Monday. The 18-kilometer elevated highway, which connects the South Luzon Expressway and the North Luzon Expressway aims to cut travel time from 3 hours to 30 minutes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'West Philippine Sea is ours!' Members of different progressive groups led by Akbayan Partylist hold a rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati on Monday, to mark the 5th year of the country’s historic victory at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in favor of Philippines’ claim on the West Philippine Sea. The group criticized President Duterte for his alleged inaction to uphold the Hague ruling and urged the government to modernize and empower the Philippine Navy and Philippine Coast Guard to protect the West Philippine Sea. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vaccination of detainees against COVID-19 urged Female detainees wear face mask inside the detention cell of the Manila Police Station 13 in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Monday. The Commission on Human Rights called for the inclusion of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) in the priority list of COVID-19 vaccine recipients to prevent the spread of the infectious disease, as it cited vulnerabilities inside detention cells around the country. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

‘Keep calm, COVID-19 vaccinated’ San Juan City residents and workers receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the Filoil Flying-V Arena on Monday, as the local government unit announced exceeding its target to administer first dose to 70 percent of the city's total population. The LGU expects to inoculate the city's total population by August this year. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News