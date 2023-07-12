THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 12, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

No survivor in Nepal helicopter crash People watch as a helicopter of the Nepalese airlines arrives Tuesday at the helipad of Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal to transport the bodies of the victims of a helicopter crash. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), all six people aboard a Manang Air helicopter that had gone missing in Nepal while en route to Kathmandu lost their lives when it crashed near the Lamjura Pass of Solukhumbu district. Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Groups celebrate 'West Philippine Sea Day' Groups hold a protest in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati on July 12, 2023, on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral ruling recognizing the Philippines’ sovereign rights in areas within its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. The groups wanted to mark July 12 as the 'West Philippine Sea Day' in recognition of the ruling. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents prepare for water rationing Hermie Ombid, 52, a resident of Bgy. Manresa, fills water containers ahead of a nine-hour water interruption scheduled for Wednesday. More than 500,000 Maynilad customers will be affected by the interruption because of the low water level in Angat Dam, which has fallen below the minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

WINK highlights talents of women tattoo artists New Zealand based tattoo artist Rose Hu continues a tattoo session with a client at an art gallery in Makati City on Wednesday as part of the three-day event Women Who Ink (WINK) to highlight the talents of women tattoo artists. The event, organized by Art Objects PH, features four tattoo artists and aims to bring to a wider audience the respective art forms of various featured artists. Rolex Dela, Pena, EPA-EFE