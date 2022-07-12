THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 12, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pilgrims perform farewell tawaf Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf (circumambulation) in the holy Saudi city of Mecca on Monday, marking the end of this year's Hajj. The number of pilgrims reached 899,353, including 779,919 from outside the kingdom, according to authorities. AFP

Fighting wildfire at Yosemite National Park A plane drops fire retardant on the Washburn Fire as hundreds of firefighters scramble to prevent a wildfire engulfing an area of rare giant sequoia trees in California's Yosemite National Park, Monday. The Washburn fire, in the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias, was first reported on July 7 and doubled in size over the weekend to 2,340 acres (946 hectares), according to a park report. Nic Coury, AFP

Search and rescue after wall collapse in Tagaytay Search and rescue personnel look for missing workers believed to have been buried alive at a construction site in Barangay Kaybagal Central, Tagaytay City on Tuesday. The workers of 3-13 Construction, including its project engineer, were buried after a concrete wall of an adjacent farm collapsed and hit their barracks on Monday evening, according to a local police report. ABS-CBN News

Groups call for recognition of Hague Ruling, sovereignty at West PH Sea Members of West PH Sea Coalition hold a protest outside the Chinese Cultural Consulate in Makati City to mark the 6th anniversary of the Philippines’s victory at the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) Tribunal on the contested waters of the West Philippine Sea. The group called for the demilitarization of the contested waters, the recognition of the UNCLOS ruling, as well as the respect of international law and freedom of navigation, especially for the country’s fisherfolk communities. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Prayers and farewell to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe People react and give a farewell as the hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe drives by at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday. Abe was shot dead on 08 July by a 41-year-old former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Nara, western Japan, during an Upper House election campaign to support a candidate of his ruling party. Christopher Jue, EPA-EFE

Cycling along the Marikina River Cyclists and pedicab drivers pass by the Marikina River Tuesday. Neophyte senator Mark Villar recently filed a Senate bill proposing for the Bicycle Act of 2022 which aims to provide the rights and responsibilities of cyclists in the country as more people opt to use bicycles amid the higher costs of fuel and commuting woes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News