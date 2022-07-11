THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 11, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Paying tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe A Japanese national signs a condolence book in honor of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese embassy on Monday. Abe was shot dead while campaigning for the July 10 Upper House election in Nara, western Japan on Friday. ABS-CBN News

Coalition to Marcos: No unity without sovereignty Members of a youth-led coalition call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to stand firm against China during a press conference in Quezon City on Monday, a day before the 6th anniversary of the country's arbitral victory at the Hague on the West Philippine Sea. The group called on Marcos to hold true to his electoral promise to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

DTI-Consumer Protection Group monitors prices of goods A grocery clerk updates price tags on displayed products at a supermarket in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The Department of Trade and Industry-Consumer Protection Group (DTI-CPG) conducted a special price and supply monitoring of prime commodities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PAGASA forecasts rainy weather amid LPA, habagat Pedestrians cross a footbridge along EDSA, Quezon City during a heavy downpour on Monday. State weather bureau PAGASA forecasts cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Visayas, Caraga, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Aurora and Quezon amid a low pressure area east northeast of Legazpi City, Albay, and the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News