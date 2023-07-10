THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 10, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Heat wave in Ostia, Italy Bathers enjoy a hot summer day in Ostia, near Rome, Italy on Sunday. Italy issued heatwave warning as temperatures are expected to rise as high as 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. Emanuele Valeri, EPA-EFE

For a better future Political Science student Maria Lay Vasquez shares a light moment with her baby, May, during her graduation from the City University of Pasay at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on Monday. Pasay City’s public university held its 28th commencement exercises with the theme "Pagdiriwang ng Katatagan: Pagsubok na Napagtagumpayan." Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Church in Ukraine weaves camouflage nets for the army People weave a camouflage net inside Saint Nicholas Church in Poltava, Ukraine on July 9, 2023. Since the start of the war with Russia in February 2022, around 15 to 30 members of religious community of St. Nicholas Church and volunteers gather everyday to weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Pamplona bull run attracts thousands Two runners are gored by a bull of Fuente Ymbro ranch, during the fourth bull running of Sanfermines 2023 Fest held in Pamplona, northern Spain on Monday. Despite the threat of injuries to runners and the opposition of animal rights activists, the annual bull run spread over a week attracts over a million visitors, with the numbers even rising. J.P. Urdiroz, EPA-EFE