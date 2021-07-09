THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 9, 2021

Protest vs rising LPG prices Indian activists hold LPG (liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinders and shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices in Amritsar on Thursday. Prices rose to another 25 Rupees ($.35) per cylinder this month and has almost doubled in 7 years. Narinder manu, AFP

Basic needs for the needy Personnel from Manila's Department of Public Services load boxes of food packs at the Delpan Gymnasium in Tondo, Manila on Friday. The relief package contain basic food items to help families struggling financially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. ABS-CBN News

Parents' anguish Retired Col. Wilfredo Tato and his wife, Marietta, carry the portrait of 1Lt. Sheena Alexandrea Tato as the remains of their daughter is brought to their home in Davao City on Friday. 1Lt. Tato, a nurse, was among those who perished in the fatal crash of a Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft in Sulu on Sunday. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Group calls on end to fossil fuel use Cyclists carrying protest placards gather in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Ortigas on Friday as they call on institutions to end fossil fuel financing. The group rode to different offices and embassies of various countries in Metro Manila financing fossil fuel in a bid to address the climate crisis and mark the Asia-Pacific Climate Week. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vietnamese city on lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread Medical workers collecting test samples from residents walk past in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday, the first day of the government imposed two-week lockdown as a preventive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam's reputation as a coronavirus success story is under threat, with more cases in the past three days than during the first 13 months of the pandemic as it struggles to deal with the more infectious Delta variant of the virus. Huu Khoa, AFP

No longer under lockdown A woman dotes on her child as they attend mass outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday. The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on Friday partially lifted stay-at-home orders for children aged 5 and up in areas under the two loosest quarantine levels. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News