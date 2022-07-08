THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 8, 2022

Angat Dam breaches minimum water level A picture taken at the Angat Dam reservoir shows the level of water on Friday. The Flood Forecasting and Warning Division of the National Power Corporation, which manages the dam, said the water level today dropped to 179.98 masl, breaching the minimum operating level of 180 masl. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Tilling the land A woman prepares the land for farming in Cavite on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently told Department of Agriculture officials to begin drafting policies to address the looming food crisis in the country. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot, killed during campaign event Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe (C) is transported into an ambulance near Yamato Saidaiji Station after being shot in the city of Nara on Friday. Japan's former prime minister has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event on Friday, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported. Yomiuri Shimbun / AFP

Entertaining job hunters Police officers dance to entertain employment-seekers at a jobs fair organized by the Philippine National Police as part of its community relations month in Farmer’s Market in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, the country’s unemployment rate in May climbed to 6 percent from April’s 5.7 percent, translating to 2.93 million people jobless. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News