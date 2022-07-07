THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 7, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Hajj in Saudia Arabia back after two years Muslims perform the Tawaf, encircling the Holy Ka'abah seven times at al-Masjid al-Haram as seen from atop the Mecca Clock Tower at the start of the Hajj 2022 pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia this year is allowing one million Muslims, including some 850,000 from abroad, to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage for the first time in two years since the coronavirus pandemic. Ashraf Amra, EPA-EFE

Abortion rights protest in the US continues Los Angeles police officers cut the chains and handcuffs used by Abortion rights demonstrators to chain themselves to the pillars in front of the entrance of the City Hall to protest the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling in Los Angeles, California, Wednesday. On June 24, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling on Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade that guaranteed federal abortion rights, which led to demonstrations across the United States. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

People flock to Comelec headquarters for voter registration People flock to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters in Arroceros, Manila on Thursday to register as new voters for the next polls. The Comelec resumed voter registration this week in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in December. Registration will last until July 23, 2022. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Health center in Baseco serves both young and old in community Residents waiting for their babies' regular consultation at the health center take advantage of the visit to get their COVID-19 jabs at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on July 7, 2022. The Philippines recently recorded an uptick in coronavirus infections, prompting authorities to remind the public to get their coronavirus vaccine and booster. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Running of the Bulls back after 2-year hiatus People take part in the traditional Running of the Bulls during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain on Thursday. Known locally as Sanfermines, the fiesta resumed after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Villar Lopez, EPA-EFE

'Busisi' highlights woven wonders Mallgoers check the textile art and tapestries exhibit by Filipino artist and designer Patis Tesoro entitled "Busisi" at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. The exhibit of the advocate for indigenous and traditional Filipino fashion will run until July 14. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News