THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 08, 2021

Indonesia daily COVID-19 deaths at record high Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a coffin at a Muslim burial area provided by the government for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday. Indonesia on Wednesday reported 34,379 new COVID-19 cases with 1,040 deaths, both highest daily records, with deaths almost six times the reported daily number at the end of May. Willy Kurniawan, Reuters

Collision in Manila Bay Members of the Philippine Coast Guard secure an area surrounding the half-submerged MV Palawan Pearl cargo vessel following a collision with a utility boat outside the breakwater of the Manila Bay Anchorage Area around 2 a.m. Thursday. The PCG Marine Environmental Protection Command said it had laid an oil spill boom after seeing an ‘oil sheen’ in the area. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

Food for evacuees Volunteer health workers prepare food packs at a multi-purpose building in Barangay San Gabriel, Laurel, Batangas on Thursday. The food packs will be distributed to evacuees currently staying at Sta. Maria Elementary School in Laurel, Batangas, which was temporarily converted into an evacuation center for residents from Barangays Buso-Buso and Gulod. ABS-CBN News

Oplan Greyhound yields drugs, contraband Members of the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) and District Mobile Health Unit (DMHU) in personal protective gear search for contraband inside the detention cell of Blumentritt Police Station-3 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Thursday. The activity is part of Oplan Greyhound and was launched to battle the smuggling of contraband inside the facility where authorities were able to confiscate bladed weapons, money, and drug paraphernalia. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Seafarers line up for 2nd COVID-19 dose in Manila Seafarers line up to receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine inside the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on Thursday. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. encouraged LGUs to prioritize the administration of second dose vaccines against COVID19 in the coming weeks amid the delayed arrival of additional supplies in the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Laurel, Batangas evacuations continue Residents leave Laurel town, which is part of the declared danger zone in Batangas, as Taal Volcano remains on Alert Level 3, on Thursday. In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said entry to Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays in the towns of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited “due to hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur.” Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News