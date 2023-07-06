THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 6, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

PH, US Marines kick off semi-annual exercise The Marine Aviation Support Activity 2023 (MASA 2023) officially kicks off at the Naval Station Jose Francisco, Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City on Thursday. The semi-annual exercise, which will be held on July 6 to 21, aims to strengthen partnership between the Philippine Marine Corps and the US Marine Corps as well as enhance the capability of the combined forces in conducting aviation-support operation through interoperability training events. ABS-CBN News

DOT launches ‘hop-on, hop-off buses in Manila A cultural performer takes a selfie as the Department of Tourism launches the ‘Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off -Travel by the Hubs’ at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Ermita, Manila on July 6, 2023. The DOT launched the Manila leg of its ‘hop-on, hop-off project’ which aims to provide both local and foreign tourists seamless and comfortable rides around the historic city. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Drug war victims' remains returned to families in 'Paghihilom' A priest sprinkles holy water on cloth-draped urns containing the ashes of people killed in the Philippine government’s war on drugs during the 13th “Paghilom” at a Catholic church in Caloocan City on Thursday. The program aims to have victims’ remains exhumed, cremated and returned to their families in urns. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Angat Dam nears minimum operating level The Angat Dam water level nears its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl) on Thursday. The National Water Resource Board (NWRB) recently cut the raw water allocation to water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water in preparation for the possible impacts of El Nino.



Authorities remain hopeful that the rainy season from July to September would help improve water levels at the reservoi Maria Tan, ABS-CBN