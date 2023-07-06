Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 6, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 07 2023 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. PH, US Marines kick off semi-annual exercise The Marine Aviation Support Activity 2023 (MASA 2023) officially kicks off at the Naval Station Jose Francisco, Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City on Thursday. The semi-annual exercise, which will be held on July 6 to 21, aims to strengthen partnership between the Philippine Marine Corps and the US Marine Corps as well as enhance the capability of the combined forces in conducting aviation-support operation through interoperability training events. ABS-CBN News DOT launches ‘hop-on, hop-off buses in Manila A cultural performer takes a selfie as the Department of Tourism launches the ‘Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off -Travel by the Hubs’ at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Ermita, Manila on July 6, 2023. The DOT launched the Manila leg of its ‘hop-on, hop-off project’ which aims to provide both local and foreign tourists seamless and comfortable rides around the historic city. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Drug war victims' remains returned to families in 'Paghihilom' A priest sprinkles holy water on cloth-draped urns containing the ashes of people killed in the Philippine government’s war on drugs during the 13th “Paghilom” at a Catholic church in Caloocan City on Thursday. The program aims to have victims’ remains exhumed, cremated and returned to their families in urns. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Angat Dam nears minimum operating level The Angat Dam water level nears its minimum operating level of 180 meters above sea level (masl) on Thursday. The National Water Resource Board (NWRB) recently cut the raw water allocation to water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water in preparation for the possible impacts of El Nino. Authorities remain hopeful that the rainy season from July to September would help improve water levels at the reservoi Maria Tan, ABS-CBN Balloons take flight in Barcelona Hot air balloons fly over the city of Igualada during the opening of the European Balloon Festival, in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday The festival runs from July 06 to 09 Siu Wu, EPA-EFE Read More: Marine Aviation Support Activity 2023 MASA 2023 Philippine Marine Corps US Marine Corps DOT Department of Tourism Manila hop-on hop-off ‘Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off - Travel by the Hubs’ Paghihilom Project Paghihilom drug war war on drugs cremation Angat Dam El Nino 180 masl National Water Resource Board Maynilad Manila Water European Ballon Festival hot air balloon Spain Barcelona /sports/07/06/23/vnl-slovenia-avoids-meltdown-foils-chinas-bid/video/life/07/06/23/celebrities-colleagues-pay-tribute-to-mario-dumaual/video/business/07/06/23/philippine-shares-further-decline-to-close-at-6474/video/business/07/06/23/senate-eyes-vat-on-digital-service-transactions/video/news/07/06/23/less-water-to-be-allocated-for-domestic-use-irrigation