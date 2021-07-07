THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 07, 2021

Mecca, California in worst drought since 1977 An aerial view shows agricultural fields as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Mecca, Calif., in this drone photo taken on July 4, 2021. Drought has scorched much of the U.S. West, prompting farmers in California to leave fields fallow and triggering water and energy rationing in several states. Aude Guerrucci, Reuters

Communities surrounding Taal volcano advised to remain vigilant Taal volcano emits steam plumes as seen from a residential area in Talisay, Batangas on Wednesday. High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO2 gas emissions) with average emission of 7,560 tons/day and steam-rich plumes that rose one thousand five hundred (1,500) meters was generated from the Taal Main Crater on July 6 before drifting southwest. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

8 more bodies recovered from collapsed Florida tower, death toll climbs to 36 Search-and-rescue efforts continue after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, U.S. on Tuesday. The death toll from the apartment collapse rose to 36 after 8 bodies were recovered on Tuesday while 109 remain missing according to local authorities. Marco Bello, Reuters

Prepping for the 2nd jab A woman checks her arm as she waits in line to get her second jab of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside a covered court at the Katuparan Housing project in Vitas, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The city government of Manila has allocated 1,002 doses of the vaccine to the area for residents belonging to the A5 (indigent) category. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Malabon residents receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab A Malabon resident scheduled to receive their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab is inoculated at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Brgy. Longos on Wednesday. Malabon and six other Metro Manila cities have limited or temporarily suspended first-dose vaccinations due to low vaccine supply. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Longing for home Residents of Bgy. Bilibinwang take shelter at the evacuation center in Coral na Munti National High School in Agoncillo, Batangas on Wednesday as Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 3. Phivolcs chief Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. said in a Teleradyo interview that they recorded yesterday high levels of sulfur dioxide which may cause the volcano to erupt. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News