THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 5, 2023

US celebrates 4th of July The Washington Monument is seen during the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall in Washington, DC, Tuesday. The US celebrated the Declaration of Independence, which announced the separation of colonies from Great Britain as adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Stefani Reynolds, AFP

PCG raises concern on Chinese Coast Guard harrassment off Ayungin shoal Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV-4402 maneuvers as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel (CCGV) blocks from port side at a distance approximately 100 yards while the PCG vessel navigates within 12 nautical miles of Ayungin shoal in this photo taken last June 30 and issued on Wednesday. The PCG expressed concerns regarding the aggressive behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels as it constantly followed, harassed, and obstructed MRRV-4402, which blatantly disregards the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs). Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

High five for learning Pupils accompanied by their parents interact with school principal Larry Rosete after a school recognition day activity at the Sta Ana Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. Classes in public schools formally ends on July 7, based on the education department’s official calendar. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Harvesting in Laguna Lake Farmers collect water spinach from the Laguna Lake in Bilibiran, Rizal on Wednesday. In a study, Filipino scientists found the presence of microplastics in the country’s largest lake which they attribute to plastic pollution in several nearby areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News