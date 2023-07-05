Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 5, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 06 2023 12:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. US celebrates 4th of July The Washington Monument is seen during the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall in Washington, DC, Tuesday. The US celebrated the Declaration of Independence, which announced the separation of colonies from Great Britain as adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Stefani Reynolds, AFP PCG raises concern on Chinese Coast Guard harrassment off Ayungin shoal Philippine Coast Guard vessel MRRV-4402 maneuvers as a Chinese Coast Guard vessel (CCGV) blocks from port side at a distance approximately 100 yards while the PCG vessel navigates within 12 nautical miles of Ayungin shoal in this photo taken last June 30 and issued on Wednesday. The PCG expressed concerns regarding the aggressive behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels as it constantly followed, harassed, and obstructed MRRV-4402, which blatantly disregards the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs). Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard High five for learning Pupils accompanied by their parents interact with school principal Larry Rosete after a school recognition day activity at the Sta Ana Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. Classes in public schools formally ends on July 7, based on the education department’s official calendar. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Harvesting in Laguna Lake Farmers collect water spinach from the Laguna Lake in Bilibiran, Rizal on Wednesday. In a study, Filipino scientists found the presence of microplastics in the country’s largest lake which they attribute to plastic pollution in several nearby areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Animal rights groups call for end to bullfighting in Pamplona Members of the animal rights organizations 'AnimaNaturalis' and 'PETA' stage a protest in Pamplona, Spain against the mistreatment of animals during the Sanfermines fiesta on Wednesday. The demonstrators demanded the abolition of bullfighting by entering the town hall in their underwear covered with semi-transparent red cloth and bull horns on their heads, and carrying signs with the slogan 'Pamplona: violence and death against bulls' in different languages. Jesus Diges, EPA-EFE Read More: US Independence Day 4th of July Philippine Coast Guard Chinese Coast Guard PCG Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea COLREGs Ayungin shoal China Sta. Ana Elementary school recognition day DepEd Department of Education public schools Laguna Lake Laguna de Bay water spinach microplastics Rizal Bilibiran animal rights AnimaNaturalis PETA Sanfermines fiesta Pamplona bullfighting protest /spotlight/07/06/23/global-temperature-breaks-record-for-second-day-data/video/business/07/05/23/ph-shares-close-lower-at-6512/video/business/07/05/23/ph-inflation-further-eases-to-54-pct-in-june/video/news/07/05/23/dot-secretary-defends-love-the-philippines-campaign/overseas/07/05/23/malaysias-anwar-faces-crucial-test-in-state-elections