THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 6, 2022

Weighing their money's worth A vendor weighs meat at the Bagong Silang Market in Caloocan on Wednesday, a day after the state statistics bureau reported a 6.1 percent inflation rate for June. BPI lead economist Jun Neri warned Wednesday that inflation could further rise if the peso’s depreciation is not checked and the weakening of the currency can make prices rise even faster, hurting consumers and businesses alike. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tibetan monks in Nepal mark Dalai Lama's 87th birthday Exiled Tibetan monks attend a procession celebrating the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Jawlakhel Tibetan Camp, Lalitpur, Nepal on Wednesday. More than 1,000 monks and other Tibetans gathered in the area to celebrate their spiritual leader's birthday even as the Nepalese government banned all kinds of activities against Chinese rule in Tibet. Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

China's Minister Wang Yi pays courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) pays a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) in Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday as the two nations sought to strengthen ties. Marcos said they talked about agriculture, infrastructure, and energy developments with Wang, but did not say if they discussed issues on the West Philippine Sea. Philippines’ Presidential Photographers Division via AFP

Residents ordered to evacuate as torrential rains hit parts of Australia People look at flooded houses next to an old Windsor Bridge along the overflowing Hawkesbury River in the northwestern Sydney suburb of Windsor on Wednesday. Thousands of Australians were ordered to evacuate their homes in Sydney as torrential rain battered the country's largest city and floodwaters inundated its outskirts. Muhammad Farooq, AFP

Filipinas dominate Singapore to top Group A of AFF Women's Championship Tara Shelton of the Philippines handles the ball against Singapore in their 2022 AFF Women's Championship match Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. The Filipinas dished out a 7-0 drubbing of Singapore to top Group A with six points and will return to action on Friday against Indonesia. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News