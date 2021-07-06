THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 6, 2021

Duterte honors soldiers killed in Sulu crash President Rodrigo Duterte salutes the soldiers who died in the C-130 plane crash in Sulu, during a wake at the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao Covered Court, Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City on Monday. A Hercules C-130 plane carrying 92 passengers crashed in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul town, killing 47 soldiers and 3 civilians while leaving 53 injured. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Taal Volcano still under Alert Level 3 Taal Volcano emits steam plumes amid a foggy morning in this photo taken from Tagaytay-Talisay road on Tuesday. Communities around Taal Lake are advised to remain vigilant as Alert level 3 remained, according to Phivolcs. Entry to the volcano island and high-risk barangays inside the 7-km danger zone is prohibited due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Free ride for LRT-2 passengers from Antipolo to Santolan Commuters ride the LRT-2 from the new Antipolo station in Rizal on Tuesday. Passengers can take free ride from the new stations in Antipolo and Marikina up to Santolan for two weeks as full integration with the rest of the train line continues. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

2020 Olympics set to push through despite COVID-19 pandemic A torchbearer runs while members of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces look on, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay on the first day of the relay, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan on Tuesday. Reports say Japan is looking at allowing only VIP spectators during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set on July 23 as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow over the games. Androniki Christodoulou. Reuters

2nd dose done Flocerfina Nual, 75, receives her second dose of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 during the house-to-house vaccination of bedridden citizens in Valenzuela City on Tuesday. The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Tuesday said the arrival of the next batch of Sinovac’s vaccines against the disease will face a 2-week delay even as several LGUs have stopped giving first doses due to a lack of supply. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Heavy rainfall hits metro as Emong exits Commuters deal with heavy rainfall even as tropical depression Emong exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday. The storm's exit prompted the lifting of tropical cyclone wind signal no.1 in Batanes as it no longer directly affects the country, PAGASA said. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Smallest cow in the world? People take pictures of a dwarf cow named Rani at a cattle farm in Charigram, Bangladesh on Tuesday. Rani’s owners claim it is the smallest cow in the world and have applied to the Guinness Book of Records. Munir Uz zaman, AFP