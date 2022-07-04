Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 4, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2022 12:09 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Manila holds job fair for residents

The Manila City Hall’s Public Employment Service Office conducts a local recruitment activity at the Park N’ Ride building in Lawton, Manila on Monday. Thousands of jobs were made available for applicants from Manila. ABS-CBN News

Comelec urges qualified voters to register for Barangay and SK elections

Teenagers fill out a form on Monday in Arroceros, Manila, as the Commission on Election resumes voter registration for the scheduled Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in December. Qualified voters may register on July 4-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. ABS-CBN News

Marcos urged to address increasing prices, de-privatize basic services

Police follow a group of protesters as they stage a rally in Manila on Monday. The demonstrators urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr to address increasing utility and consumer good prices, as well as called for the de-privatization of basic services in the country. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

President Marcos Jr. with the Presidential Security Group

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. troops the line as he leads the Presidential Security Group (PSG) change of command ceremonies at the PSG Grandstand, Malacañang Park, Manila on Monday. President Marcos Jr. witnessed the turnover between outgoing PSG Commander Brig Gen. Randolph G. Cabangbang PA (left) to incoming PSG Commander Col. Ramon P. Zagala PA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mall shooting in Denmark

People leave the Fields shopping mall where a gunman killed three people and wounded several others in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday. A 22-year-old Danish man armed with a rifle was arrested after the shooting but his motives were unclear, police said. Olafur Steinar Gestsson, Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

Long line of commuters at EDSA bus carousel 'not acceptable'

Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel Monumento station in Quezon City on July 4, 2022. The new Department of Transportation chief, Jaime Bautista, says he saw long lines on EDSA being endured by commuters and vowed the ‘status quo isn’t acceptable’ in the Marcos administration. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

