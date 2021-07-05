THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 5, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

2 dead, 20 still missing in Japan landslide Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces sift through mud and debris as they search for missing people at the scene of a landslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. Rescuers in the Japanese holiday town hit by a deadly landslide were forced to suspend their search for survivors several times on July 4 as more rain lashed the devastated area. Charly Triballeau, AFP

US celebrates 245th Independence Day People enjoy the fireworks as they gather for the annual Independence Day celebration at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., Sunday. US President Joe Biden urged Americans to do their part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic as he led the 245th Independence Day celebration, the biggest event since he assumed office. Joshua Roberts, Reuters

Florida demolishes rest of collapsed Surfside tower The rest of the Champlain South tower is seen being demolished in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach, late Sunday. A controlled explosion brought down the unstable remains of the collapsed apartment block in Florida late on July 4 ahead of a threatening tropical storm as rescuers prepare to resume searching for victims. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead and 121 people still missing. Giorgio Viera, AFP

50 killed, 49 survive C-130 plane crash in Sulu Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines check debris during the search and retrieval operations at the C-130 crash site in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu on Sunday evening. A total of 49 passengers survived the crash, while 47 soldiers and 3 civilians were killed, according to a report released by the Joint Task Force Sulu. Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

Manila’s Basecommunity A recipient looks at her new housing unit awarded under the Manila local government's "Basecommunity" Housing Project on Monday. Around 229 Basecommunity units will be awarded by the city government while additional 1,000 condo units for public housing will also be constructed in San Lazaro, Pedro Gil, and San Sebastian, according to the Manila Public Information Office. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News