THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 4, 2023

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

PNP prepares for July 25 SONA A female-dominated civil disturbance management team from the Manila Police District Command conduct simulation exercises at the Quirino Grandstand, Manila on Tuesday, in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The National Capital Region Police will deploy around 22,000 officers to monitor and secure the event. ABS-CBN News

Access to water with onset of El Niño A resident fetches water for their household needs, from an artesian well at a relocation site in Barangay Silangan, San Mateo, Rizal, on Tuesday. Some 50 families in the community are forced to find alternative sources of water as a nearby creek runs dry every summer with the absence of a water line in the area. The Philippine weather bureau PAGASA has declared the onset of El Niño in the country, which may worsen the water availability in most poor communities. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Thousands of dead fish wash up on Iraq river bank Fishermen stand in a boat as they inspect thousands of dead fish floating by the bank of the Amshan river, which draws its water from the Tigris, in Iraq's southeastern Maysan governorate on Monday. Thousands of dead fish were found on the banks of the river in a disaster that could be linked to the consequences of a drought, prompting authorities to open an investigation. Asaad Niazi, AFP

Youth groups hold protest on Philippine-American Friendship Day Youth protesters stage a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, the same day as Philippine-American Friendship Day. The demonstrators are protesting the installation of U.S. military bases in the Philippines. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE