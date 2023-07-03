THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 3, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hummingbird hospital in Mexico Catia Lattouf de Arida poses with hummingbirds during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico in this photo issued Sunday. For more than a decade, Catia Lattouf de Arida has dedicated her life to rescuing and caring for injured and orphaned hummingbirds in her small apartment, which she has set up as a hummingbird 'hospital.' She later releases the birds as a way of expressing her respect and love to the life of these little animals. Mario Guzman, EPA-EFE

Workers push for 'living wage' Workers groups picket outside a market in Quezon City on July 3, 2023, calling for further wage increase appropriate to the P1161 family living wage rate, based on computation released by IBON Foundation using government data. The National Capital Region Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board recently approved a P40 hike in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers in the region, which will take effect on July 16, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Air Force celebrates 76th year Members of the Philippine Air Force fly in formation during its 76th founding anniversary celebration at Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Monday, with the theme ‘PAF@76: Accelerating with Excellence Towards A More Capable, Credible and Sustainable Force". President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr led the presentation of various awards to outstanding PAF officers, members and units. Rolando Mailo, PNA

Walking on a tightrope French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks along a 350-meter narrow cable in both directions from two buildings between the Placa Catalunya (Catalonia Square) and Passeig de Gracia (Gracia Avenue), during a show on Sunday as part of the Grec Festival held in Barcelona, Spain. Quique Garcia, EPA-EFE

SONA preps at the House of Representatives Construction workers install modifications to the lobby entrance of the House of Representatives on Monday in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City. Marcos will deliver his second SONA on July 24. Joan Bondoc, PNA