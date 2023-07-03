Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 3, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 03 2023 11:30 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hummingbird hospital in Mexico

Catia Lattouf de Arida poses with hummingbirds during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico in this photo issued Sunday. For more than a decade, Catia Lattouf de Arida has dedicated her life to rescuing and caring for injured and orphaned hummingbirds in her small apartment, which she has set up as a hummingbird 'hospital.' She later releases the birds as a way of expressing her respect and love to the life of these little animals. Mario Guzman, EPA-EFE

Workers push for 'living wage'

Workers groups picket outside a market in Quezon City on July 3, 2023, calling for further wage increase appropriate to the P1161 family living wage rate, based on computation released by IBON Foundation using government data. The National Capital Region Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board recently approved a P40 hike in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers in the region, which will take effect on July 16, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Philippine Air Force celebrates 76th year

Members of the Philippine Air Force fly in formation during its 76th founding anniversary celebration at Clark Air Base in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Monday, with the theme ‘PAF@76: Accelerating with Excellence Towards A More Capable, Credible and Sustainable Force". President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr led the presentation of various awards to outstanding PAF officers, members and units. Rolando Mailo, PNA

Walking on a tightrope

French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks along a 350-meter narrow cable in both directions from two buildings between the Placa Catalunya (Catalonia Square) and Passeig de Gracia (Gracia Avenue), during a show on Sunday as part of the Grec Festival held in Barcelona, Spain. Quique Garcia, EPA-EFE

SONA preps at the House of Representatives

Construction workers install modifications to the lobby entrance of the House of Representatives on Monday in preparation for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City. Marcos will deliver his second SONA on July 24. Joan Bondoc, PNA

Testing missiles at Taiwan sea

Taiwan militarily personnel observe a target hit by US-made TOW A2 missiles fired during the missile shooting exercises in Fangshan, Pingtung county, Taiwan on Monday. In the past year, Taiwan has increased production of its anti-ship and air defense missiles amid rising tensions with China. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

