THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 1, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Free rides end for MRT, continue at bus carousel Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel, Roosevelt station in Quezon City on Friday. Free rides are available at the bus carousel in July, but ended for the MRT-3 on Thursday, June 30. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Robredo launches Angat Buhay NGO Former Vice President Leni Robredo leads the launching of the Angat Buhay NGO at the Leni-Kiko volunteer center in Quezon City on Friday. The non-government organization was established by Robredo to continue public service efforts during her term as vice president. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Handover anniversary of Hong Kong from Britain to China Helicopters fly past with the Hong Kong and Chinese flags during a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong on Friday. The former colony of the United Kingdom was turned over to China on July 1, 1997, ending 156 years of British rule. Isaac Lawrence, AFP

Market forces at work People buy from stalls on a roadside market on Commonwealth Avenue near a construction site for the MRT Line 7, in Quezon City on Friday. Economist and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda on the same day said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. should prioritize addressing inflation and the government could continue the previous administration’s "Build, Build, Build" projects through tax collection efficiency and other means. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rain doesn't dampen PH Air Force's anniversary celebrations Honor guards stand under the rain before the arrival of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the Philippine Air Force’s 75th founding anniversary at Air Force City, Clark Air Base, Pampanga on Friday. The scheduled fly-by activities were postponed due to the rain. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Mecca welcomes back foreign worshippers after 2 years Worshippers gather to pray at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on Friday. The kingdom prepares to welcome 850,000 Muslims from abroad for the annual hajj after two years during which pilgrims from overseas were barred because of COVID pandemic restrictions. AFP