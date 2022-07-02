Home  >  News

Floodwaters still inundate Brgy Hulong Duhat, Malabon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 02 2022 08:41 PM | Updated as of Jul 02 2022 08:47 PM

For the past 3 weeks, residents of Barangay Hulong Duhat in Malabon have been dealing with floodwaters affecting the area caused by two defective MMDA floodgates in Malabon and Navotas. 

The government agency has vowed to speed up repairs although it remains a challenge as some parts are underwater. The repair is further hampered by rain and high tide. 

Here are some scenes:  

