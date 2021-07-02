Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 02, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 02 2021 11:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Work amid Taal volcano threat Fishermen prepare their net before returning to work in their fishpens in Taal Lake in Agoncillo, Batangas amid the threat of eruption from Taal Volcano on Friday. Phivolcs raised the alert level on Taal to 3 on Thursday due to increased volcanic activity that might result in a larger eruption. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News POTUS, First Lady visit Florida apartment collapse memorial US President Joe Biden (R) and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a photo wall, the 'Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial', near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida on Thursday. President Joe Biden flew to Florida on July 1 to "comfort" families of people killed or still missing in the rubble of a beachfront apartment building, where hopes of finding survivors had all but evaporated as the death toll stands at 18 and more than 140 are still unaccounted for. Saul Loeb, AFP Pasig gives free annual physical checkup to teachers on 448th anniversary A medical technologist extracts a blood sample from a patient at the San Joaquin Elementary School in Pasig City during the Araw ng Pasig commemoration on Friday, July 2, 2021. As part of the city’s 448th anniversary, 500 teachers and non-teaching personnel were scheduled to receive free annual physical exams, which include laboratory tests, X-rays, and antigen swab tests. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Settling for surgical masks A woman distributes face masks to people staying at the Ticub Elementary School evacuation center in Laurel, Batangas on Friday, a day after Taal Volcano spewed a kilometer-high phreatomagmatic plume. Town mayor Joan Amo appealed for N95 masks for her constituents to combat the high level of sulfur dioxide which she says is causing colds and coughs. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Remembering Princess Di Members of the public view a statue of Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on Friday, a day after Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveiled the statue. Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on July 1, 2021, and unveiled a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Jonathan Brady, POOL / AFP Read More: Tags: Taal Taal Lake Taal Volcano volcano eruption fishermen Joe Biden Jill Biden Champlain Towers South Florida condo collapse Araw ng Pasig Pasig Day Annual Physical Exam APE health program teachers Taal evacuation evacuation evacuation center Tocub Elementary School Princess Diana Kensington Palace The Sunken Garden royals /life/07/03/21/richard-gomez-admits-developing-hypertension-during-pandemic/overseas/07/03/21/florida-building-collapse-toll-rises-to-22/business/07/03/21/facebook-tests-alerting-users-to-extremist-posts/video/news/07/03/21/higit-p28-m-halaga-ng-droga-nasamsam-sa-2-suspek-sa-navotas/sports/07/03/21/covid-19-tokyo-olympics-who-caution