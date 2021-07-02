THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 02, 2021

Work amid Taal volcano threat Fishermen prepare their net before returning to work in their fishpens in Taal Lake in Agoncillo, Batangas amid the threat of eruption from Taal Volcano on Friday. Phivolcs raised the alert level on Taal to 3 on Thursday due to increased volcanic activity that might result in a larger eruption. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

POTUS, First Lady visit Florida apartment collapse memorial US President Joe Biden (R) and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a photo wall, the 'Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial', near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida on Thursday. President Joe Biden flew to Florida on July 1 to "comfort" families of people killed or still missing in the rubble of a beachfront apartment building, where hopes of finding survivors had all but evaporated as the death toll stands at 18 and more than 140 are still unaccounted for. Saul Loeb, AFP

Pasig gives free annual physical checkup to teachers on 448th anniversary A medical technologist extracts a blood sample from a patient at the San Joaquin Elementary School in Pasig City during the Araw ng Pasig commemoration on Friday, July 2, 2021. As part of the city’s 448th anniversary, 500 teachers and non-teaching personnel were scheduled to receive free annual physical exams, which include laboratory tests, X-rays, and antigen swab tests. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Settling for surgical masks A woman distributes face masks to people staying at the Ticub Elementary School evacuation center in Laurel, Batangas on Friday, a day after Taal Volcano spewed a kilometer-high phreatomagmatic plume. Town mayor Joan Amo appealed for N95 masks for her constituents to combat the high level of sulfur dioxide which she says is causing colds and coughs. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News