THE DAY IN PHOTOS: July 01, 2021

Gilas Pilipinas bows to Serbia in Olympic qualifiers Serbia's Boban Marjanovic (back) fights for the ball with the Philippines' Ange Kouame during the FIBA men’s Olympic qualifying tournament on Wednesday, in Belgrade, Serbia. Gilas Pilipinas, who lost to Serbia 83-76, will face Dominican Republic on Friday for a chance to advance to the semifinals of the Olympic qualifiers. Pedja Milosavljevic, AFP

In search of the missing People look at a memorial with pictures of some of the missing, posted by loved ones, from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, USA on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 16 as over a hundred people still missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues. Joe Raedle, Getty Images/AFP

DOTr suspends free EDSA bus ride as Bayanihan 2 expires Commuters queue to ride the bus along the EDSA Carousel in Caloocan City on Thursday, amid the suspension of the free ride program of the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 expired, with billions of unused funds appropriated for public utility vehicle drivers, displaced workers, contact tracers, and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PNP holds training to mark National Disaster Resilience Month Contingents from Northern Police District in Metro Manila rappel to rescue a “victim” during a search and rescue competition in observance of the National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Thursday. NDRM aims to raise the capacity of Filipinos, particularly government agencies and local government units on disaster prevention and mitigation, disaster preparedness, disaster response, and disaster rehabilitation and recovery. ABS-CBN News

Taal releases phreatomagmatic plume In this screengrab taken from a video released by Phivolcs, Taal Volcano is seen releasing a dark phreatomagmatic plume 1-kilometer high from 3:16 to 3:21 p.m. on Thursday. State seismologists on Thursday raised the alert level over the Taal Volcano a notch higher to Level 3, which means there has been "magmatic unrest" in its main crater. Courtesy of Phivolcs

Shorter quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers takes effect Philippine Coast Guard personnel ask travelers for pertinent documents and information as they arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on Thursday. Effective July 1, travelers who were fully vaccinated in "green" countries or those with low COVID-19 risk would be allowed to shorten their facility quarantine to 7 days, from the previous 10 days. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Dining above the vog People enjoy a meal in Antipolo City as haze almost completely envelopes the Metro Manila skyline on Thursday. Phivolcs on Wednesday confirmed that sulfur dioxide from Taal Volcano, which is currently on Alert Level 3, reached the capital region and produced haze, walking back from their previous statement that it was most likely caused by human activity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News