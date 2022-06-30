Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 30, 2022

Posted at Jul 01 2022 12:12 AM | Updated as of Jul 01 2022 12:13 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Duterte meets Marcos for traditional 'salubong' in Malacanang

Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (second left) and his successor Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (left) salute during the departure honors for Duterte at the Malacañang Palace in Manila, Thursday. Marcos met with Duterte for the traditional “salubong” before proceeding to the National Museum to take his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as 17th President of the Philippines

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as the 17th President of the Philippines, administered by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, at the National Museum in Manila City on Thursday. Marcos called on Filipinos to unite and work with his government to achieve a better future for the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PH Air Force assets display the national colors during Marcos' inauguration

Philippine Air Force assets display the national colors during the inauguration of the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Thursday. The Marcos inaugural followed a traditional ceremony with a military and civic parade preceding his oath-taking at the National Museum in Manila. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Progressive groups hold protest during Marcos inauguration

Multi-sectoral groups picket against the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., at Plaza Miranda in Manila on Thursday. The protesters highlight the need to address high prices of oil and commodities, wage increase, corruption, human rights, historical revisionism and disinformation, among others. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong to celebrate 25th handover anniversary

China's President Xi Jinping gestures as he speaks upon his arrival via high-speed rail in Hong Kong on Thursday, for celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. The trip is Xi’s forst outside mainland China since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Selim Ctayti, Pool/AFP

