THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 30, 2023

Pride heel race in Madrid draws thousands A person helps to prepare the heels of a participant in the heel race during the LGBTI Pride festivities on Thursday, in the Chueca neighborhood of Madrid, Spain. The race is on its 24th edition in the gay-friendly neighborhood of Chueca, one of the most eagerly awaited parts of the Pride festival and draws participants from abroad. Borja Sanchez-trillo, EPA-EFE

Parodying the 'Love the Philippines' slogan Hundreds of protesters from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) march to Mendiola Bridge in Manila on Friday to mark the first year in office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Carrying several banners parodying the new tourism slogan "Love the Philippines," the protesters blamed the Marcos administration for the economic uncertainty for failing to address the high cost of living and the demand of workers to increase the minimum wage. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

'The Papal Visits' exhibit at Manila Cathedral Local and foreign tourists view the exhibit "The Papal Visits" at the Blessed Souls Chapel of the Manila Cathedral in Manila on Friday. The exhibition, which is open for public viewing until July 2, showcases the Philippine papal visits of St. Paul VI in 1970, St. John Paul II in 1981 and 1995, and the most recent visit by Pope Francis in 2015. The exhibition also has on display, the "Popemobile," which Pope Francis first used upon his arrival at the Villamor Airbase, during his visit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Getting new ink in Taipei Tattoo artists draw designs during the Taipei Tattoo Show 2023 in New Taipei city, Taiwan on Friday. More than 200 exhibitors are participating at this year's Tattoo expo taking place from June 30 to July 2 that draws both domestic and international tattoo fans. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE