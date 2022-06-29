THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 29, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Anti-riot policemen prepare for Marcos Inauguration Anti-riot police officers prepare during a parade rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila. The 17th Philippine head of state will start to hold office on June 30 noon. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Remains of Filipino lawyer shot in the US arrive in Manila Members of the Laylo family receive the remains of Atty. John Albert Laylo at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport complex in Pasay City on Wednesday. Laylo, who was visiting the US with his mother, was shot while riding an Uber car on their way to the Philadelphia airport on June 18 and succumbed to his injuries several hours later. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

US Second Gentleman Emhoff honors US personnel killed during WWII US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, places a stone as a traditional remembrance on a Jewish headstone during a visit to the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig, on Wednesday. Emhoff is in Manila to attend the inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr as the Philippines' 17th President on June 30. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Repainting works for Marcos inauguration Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) repaint walls near P. Casal street and Ayala Bridge going to Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday, in preparation for Thursday's inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The incoming leader will meet outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte for the traditional “salubong” in the morning and will have his arrival honors as the new president in the afternoon in Malacanang. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Spreading His word A man preaching about Jesus Christ roams the area by the National Museum in Manila as preparations are finalized and security measures are tightened Wednesday for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the following day. The PNP's director for operations M/Gen. Valeriano de Leon said protesters are only allowed to conduct rallies inside four designated freedom parks in the city, namely: Liwasang Bonifacio, Plaza Miranda, Plaza Moriones, and Plaza Dilaw. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News