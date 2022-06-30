Supporters of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. march from Liwasang Bonifacio towards the National Museum for his inauguration as the 17th President of the Philippines in Manila on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Marcos garnered a historic majority vote in the May 9 elections. He is the first majority president since 1986. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Over 31 million people voted for Marcos in the May 9 elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte troops the line during departure honors at the Malacañang Palace. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte looks as President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signs the guest book during the traditional “salubong” before Duterte is given departure honors at Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2022. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) speaks to his successor Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (right) after the departure honors for Duterte at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on June 30, 2022. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo
President Marcos is inhering from Duterte a COVID-19 battered economy and has promised to tame rising prices. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo
Multisectoral groups picket against the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos Jr. in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Activists at Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila reject the celebration of the Marcos family, citing the abuses of the martial law regime of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
They originally planned to conduct a protest at Liwasang Bonifacio, also in Manila, but supporters of President Marcos were already at the venue at an earlier time. Police Lt. Col. John Giuagui told reporters that the protesters agreed with the police to settle at Plaza Miranda to avoid a clash with the pro-Marcos group. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A man is escorted out by members of the Presidential Security Group a few moments before President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes his oath. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
K9 units inspect the VIP area hours before the inauguration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Former presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in conversation while waiting for the inauguration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers his inaugural address as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family watch the military and civic parade a few moments before his inauguration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President Marcos and wife Liza Araneta share a light moment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The crowd watches the military and civic parade. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President Marcos shakes the hand of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo after taking his oath. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (3rd right) raises the hand of Vice President Sara Duterte (3rd Left). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
The Marcos family poses for pictures on stage. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President Marcos speaks with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo as he signs documents during his inauguration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President Marcos waves to the crowd after taking his oath. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Guests watch President Marcos deliver his inaugural address. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President Marcos raises the hand of Duterte. Unlike recent administrations, the two highest positions in the land will be held by running mates. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
President Marcos gestures to the crowd after taking his oath. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Well-wishers greet President Marcos and the First Family during their arrival at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
President Marcos troops the line during arrival honors at the Kalayaan grounds, Malacanang Palace. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The First Family waves to the crowd after arrival honors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Supporters of President Bongbong Marcos flock to the thanksgiving concert in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
