A Marcos is back in Malacañang as 17th Philippine president

In a stunning return to power of the Marcos family, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was inaugurated as the 17th president of the Philippines, Thursday.

Running on a platform of unity, President Marcos garnered a historic majority vote less than 40 years after the People Power Revolution which led to the ouster of his father and namesake Ferdinand Marcos.

Amid shouts and cheers from supporters, Marcos took his oath of office before dignitaries including Australian Governor-General David Hurley, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, and United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, among others.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo administered the oath of office to Marcos who inherits from Rodrigo Duterte a COVID-19 battered economy that is also currently facing surging fuel prices and increasing inflation.

In his speech, Marcos vowed to deliver on his promises to the people without any "excuses," emphasizing his goal for immediate pandemic recovery and better lives for Filipinos.

Here are some scenes from the inauguration

Supporters of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. march from Liwasang Bonifacio towards the National Museum for his inauguration as the 17th President of the Philippines in Manila on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Marcos garnered a historic majority vote in the May 9 elections. He is the first majority president since 1986. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Over 31 million people voted for Marcos in the May 9 elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte troops the line during departure honors at the Malacañang Palace. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte looks as President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signs the guest book during the traditional “salubong” before Duterte is given departure honors at Malacanang Palace on June 30, 2022. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) speaks to his successor Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (right) after the departure honors for Duterte at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on June 30, 2022. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo President Marcos is inhering from Duterte a COVID-19 battered economy and has promised to tame rising prices. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo Multisectoral groups picket against the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos Jr. in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Activists at Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Manila reject the celebration of the Marcos family, citing the abuses of the martial law regime of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News They originally planned to conduct a protest at Liwasang Bonifacio, also in Manila, but supporters of President Marcos were already at the venue at an earlier time. Police Lt. Col. John Giuagui told reporters that the protesters agreed with the police to settle at Plaza Miranda to avoid a clash with the pro-Marcos group. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A man is escorted out by members of the Presidential Security Group a few moments before President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes his oath. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News K9 units inspect the VIP area hours before the inauguration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Former presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in conversation while waiting for the inauguration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers his inaugural address as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family watch the military and civic parade a few moments before his inauguration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President Marcos and wife Liza Araneta share a light moment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The crowd watches the military and civic parade. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President Marcos shakes the hand of Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo after taking his oath. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (3rd right) raises the hand of Vice President Sara Duterte (3rd Left). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Marcos family poses for pictures on stage. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President Marcos speaks with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo as he signs documents during his inauguration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President Marcos waves to the crowd after taking his oath. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Guests watch President Marcos deliver his inaugural address. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President Marcos raises the hand of Duterte. Unlike recent administrations, the two highest positions in the land will be held by running mates. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News President Marcos gestures to the crowd after taking his oath. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Well-wishers greet President Marcos and the First Family during their arrival at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News President Marcos troops the line during arrival honors at the Kalayaan grounds, Malacanang Palace. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The First Family waves to the crowd after arrival honors. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Supporters of President Bongbong Marcos flock to the thanksgiving concert in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supporters of President Bongbong Marcos flock to the thanksgiving concert in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News