THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 30, 2021

Search and rescue continues in collapsed Florida apartment Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, Tuesday. The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to 12, according to local reports, days after the building pancaked as residents slept on June 24. Chandan Khanna, AFP

COVID-19 cases rise in Indonesia Medical personnel tend to COVID-19 patients in a tent set up outside a hospital in Bogor on Tuesday, as infections soar in Indonesia. Indonesia reported 20,467 new COVID-19 cases on June 29, 2021, out of the total 2,156,465 confirmed coronavirus cases with 58,024 deaths, based on the World Health Organization dashboard. Aditya Aji, AFP

Taal emits high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide Taal volcano emits steam-rich plumes as fisherfolk navigate Taal lake in Talisay town, Batangas on Wednesday.. Phivolcs reminded the public that sudden steam or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas as Alert Level 2 is currently maintained on Taal volcano island. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jam-packed bus carousels Commuters wait to ride the bus along the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 is set to expire Wedensday, with unused funds intended for public utility vehicle drivers, displaced workers, contact tracers, and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to the national treasury. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters condemn killings during Duterte's term Protesters led by BAYAN march along España Boulevard to Mendiola in Manila to mark the 5th year of President Rodrigo Duterte's ascent to power on Wednesday. The group slammed Duterte for his alleged crimes against humanity for the thousands killed in the government’s war on drugs, and the death of activists and critics during his administration. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Masked curiosity A woman looks at a health worker fill a syringe with a dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Wednesday. Health authorities reported 4,509 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, the second straight day that additional infections counted less than 5,000, raising the Philippines' cumulative total to 1,412,559. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News