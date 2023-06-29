THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 29, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Explosion rocks Calapan mall A view of the damage after an explosion occurred at a mall in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday. Rescue teams were deployed to assist people injured during the incident according to Calapan’s Public Safety Department. Contributed photo via Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Eid'l Adha in Pakistan Pakistani Muslims greet each other after the Eid al-Adha prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan on Thursday. Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year, marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter animals and split their meat into three parts: one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Arshad Arbab, EPA-EFE

Riots erupt in France after police shooting Protesters throw fireworks at French riot police during clashes in Nanterre, near Paris, France on Thursday. Violence broke out after police fatally shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June 2023. According to the French interior minister, 31 people were arrested with 2,000 officers being deployed to prevent further violence. Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE

Getting ready for Gion Festival Craftsmen at Okugawa lantern factories paint lanterns in Kyoto, Japan on Thursday. Eight craftsmen are scheduled to make approximately 2,700 lanterns by mid-July in preparation for the Gion Festival (July 1 to 31), a famous Kyoto summer festival. Jiji Press via EPA-EFE