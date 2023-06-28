THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 28, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Celebrating the Eid’l Adha Children play as Filipino Muslims gather for prayer to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, on Wednesday. Also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," Muslims traditionally celebrate the four-day feast by slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Eight killed in Ukraine missile strike Rescuers and volunteers work to rescue people from under the rubble after Russian missile strike hit a restaurant and several houses in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. At least eight people were killed, including 3 children, while 56 others were injured during the attack according to authorities. Genya Savilov, AFP

'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' set to open in Manila Visitors look at true-to-scale photographs of Michaelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel during a press conference on Wednesday for the upcoming exhibit “Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” at Estancia Mall in Pasig. The exhibit, which was previously held in Melbourne, Shanghai, London, and other major cities around the world, will run from July 1 to September 30. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Habagat brings rain to Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon, Visayas A man uses a golf umbrella to shelter himself from a sudden downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on Wednesday. According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon and Visayas are likely to be hit by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News