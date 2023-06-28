Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 28, 2023

Posted at Jun 29 2023 12:10 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Celebrating the Eid’l Adha

Children play as Filipino Muslims gather for prayer to celebrate Eid al-Adha at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, on Wednesday. Also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," Muslims traditionally celebrate the four-day feast by slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Eight killed in Ukraine missile strike

Rescuers and volunteers work to rescue people from under the rubble after Russian missile strike hit a restaurant and several houses in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. At least eight people were killed, including 3 children, while 56 others were injured during the attack according to authorities. Genya Savilov, AFP

'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' set to open in Manila

Visitors look at true-to-scale photographs of Michaelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel during a press conference on Wednesday for the upcoming exhibit “Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” at Estancia Mall in Pasig. The exhibit, which was previously held in Melbourne, Shanghai, London, and other major cities around the world, will run from July 1 to September 30. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Habagat brings rain to Metro Manila, other parts of Luzon, Visayas

A man uses a golf umbrella to shelter himself from a sudden downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on Wednesday. According to state weather bureau PAGASA, Metro Manila and some parts of Luzon and Visayas are likely to be hit by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bulldog battles for the ball in FIBA World Cup sims

Kensin Padrones of the National University Bulldogs goes for the ball in their game against the Mapua Cardinals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday. The game aims to simulate a 2023 FIBA World Cup match and is part of the preparations for the prestigious tournament which is hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, and is set from August 25 to September 10. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

