THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 29, 2021

Beware of vog Locals work along the shore of Laurel, Batangas as volcanic smog or vog blankets the Taal lake on Tuesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) advised communities surrounding Taal Lake to take necessary precautions as the current atmospheric condition and the near-absence of air movement resulted in the formation of vog which can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract in severities depending on the gas concentrations and duration of exposure. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Communist Party of China celebrates 100th founding anniversary Performers dance during a cultural performance as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, at the Bird's Nest national stadium in Beijing on Monday. The event, held under tight security and not broadcast live on television, comes before the July 1 centenary of the party that has shaped the modern history of China, guiding the country from war-torn to superpower status. Noel Celis, AFP

Training the police force Over a hundred newly recruited trainees of the Philippine National Police stand in formation during a briefing at the open ground of Manila Police District Headquarters on Tuesday, before deployment to their respective assignments as part of their on-the-job training in the National Capital Region. The PNP’s Health Service is currently finalizing guidelines on the conduct of Psychiatric-Psychological Exam (PPE) for all PNP personnel following cases of misconduct among police officers. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Cooling off amid the heatwave A young girl enjoys splashes from a waterfall at a park in Washington, DC, on Monday, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on Sunday, forcing schools and COVID-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come. Jim Watson, AFP

Smog blankets parts of Metro Manila Smog continues to cover the Metro Manila skyline seen from Manila City on Tuesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) denied that the 'haze' seen in the capital region is due to the so-called "vog" from Taal Volcano, attributing it to human-made pollution or smog. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN New

Testing out HAL Doctors and physical therapists help Ben Santos, a stroke patient, test out the Hybrid Assistive Limb or HAL, an exoskeleton robot, at the Ospital ng Maynila on Tuesday. The robot, donated by Robocare Solutions, can help physically challenged persons achieve a greater range of motion and improve mobility. ABS-CBN News

Vaccination reflection Health workers are reflected on the face shield of a woman as she prepares to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside the Makati Coliseum on Tuesday. Government authorities have so far been able to administer at least 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with those fully vaccinated, or those who have received two doses, at 2,527,286, as of Sunday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News