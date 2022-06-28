Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 28, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2022 11:54 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Motorists urged to take alternate routes with road closure around National Museum

Vehicles are seen bumper-to-bumper along Lagusnilad underpass in Manila City on Tuesday with the closure of Padre Burgos Avenue and adjacent roads for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority advised motorists to take alternative routes as they implement road closures and traffic rerouting plan around the National Museum starting June 26 until 11 p.m. on June 30. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Sri Lankans queue for LPGs after ban on fuel sales

People queue to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders near the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Tuesday. Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services starting Monday and called for a partial shutdown as its unprecedented economic crisis worsens. Ishara S. Kodikara, AFP

NTF-ELCAC holds ‘Serbisyo Caravan’ in Baseco, Manila

Residents take part in the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's (NTF-ELCAC) ‘Serbisyo Caravan’ at the Ninoy Aquino Elementary School in Port Area, Manila on Tuesday. Relief goods and food packs were distributed to 500 residents of the Baseco Compound. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PNP tightens security at National Museum for Marcos inaugural

Police officers are deployed near the National Museum in Manila on Tuesday, two days before the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Around 15,000 police officers will be deployed at the National Museum, the Philippine International Convention Center, and Mendiola areas according to PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Mobility awards hold ‘Bike count’ in Metro Manila

Volunteers count bikers and pedestrians along EDSA-Annapolis in Quezon City on Tuesday, as part of the Metro Manila leg of the June Bicycle Count organized by the Mobility Awards and its regional partners. The count, held during peak hours in the morning (5 AM-7 AM) and in the afternoon (4 PM-6 PM) across 45 locations in Pasig, Marikina, San Juan, and Quezon City, aims to establish a baseline data on the number of Filipinos using bicycles for daily transport. AC Dimatatac, ICSC handout

Mural marks 75 years of PH-France diplomatic relations

Members of the media and the public look at the recently unveiled mural ‘Up in the Sky’ by French artist CEET Fouad and Filipino artist Egg Fiasco in Taguig City on Tuesday. The mural unveiling is one of several activities celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between France and the Philippines. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

