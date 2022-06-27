Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 27, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 28 2022 12:13 AM | Updated as of Jun 28 2022 12:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Motorists urged to take alternate routes during EDSA-Kamuning flyover rehab Traffic builds up before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on Monday, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic and accidents during the month-long rehabilitation of the flyover. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Primary and secondary schools in Beijing reopen A mother and child walk along a mural to school in Beijing, China, on Monday. Beijing has allowed the reopening of primary and secondary schools after shutting them down early May as preventive measures against COVID-19. Senior students at middle school and high school returned to school on June 2, while kindergartens will reopen on July 4. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE PNPA cadets rehearse for Marcos inauguration Cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) rehearse for a civic and military parade in front of the National Museum in Manila, Monday, as part of the preparations for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He will take his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30 noontime. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News At least 4 killed, 30 seriously injured in Colombia bullring grandstand collapse This handout picture released by Colombia's National Police show locals working at the bullring after a grandstand collapsed in the Colombian municipality of El Espinal, southwest of Bogota on Sunday. At least four people were killed and another 30 seriously injured when a full three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground, during a popular event at which members of the public face off with small bulls, officials said. Colombian National Police Handout/AFP Message for UN Ocean Conference Ocean Rebellion activists hold banners reading "As the sea dies we die" and "No more fish in the sea" as they stage a protest in Terreiro do Paco in Lisbon, Portugal on Monday, before the UN Ocean Conference opening. A long-delayed UN conference on how to restore the faltering health of global oceans kicks off in Lisbon, with thousands of policymakers, experts and advocates on the case. Carlos Costa, AFP Asian countries protest ongoing G7 summit in Germany Members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development demand debt cancellation amid the economic, health, and climate crises faced by Asians at a protest near the German Embassy in Makati on Monday. Multiple protests in other Asian countries will be held from June 24 to 28, timed with the ongoing G7 Summit hosted by Germany. Jimmy A. Domingo, ABS-CBN News Read More: EDSA-Kamuning flyover motorists rehabilitation traffic Quezon City Beijing schools China COVID-19 PNPA Marcos inauguration parade National Museum Colombia activists Lisbon Portugal UN Ocean Conference Asian countries G7 summit Germany debt cancellation economy health climate /news/06/27/22/customs-da-officials-mayors-tagged-in-agri-smuggling/news/06/27/22/marcoses-now-hold-top-offices-in-ilocos-norte/news/06/27/22/enrile-gets-covid-19-to-skip-marcos-jr-inauguration/sports/06/27/22/this-day-in-pba-history-abet-joins-elite-scoring-club/video/news/06/27/22/protests-held-in-us-after-supreme-court-ends-protection-for-abortion