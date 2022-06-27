THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 27, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Motorists urged to take alternate routes during EDSA-Kamuning flyover rehab Traffic builds up before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on Monday, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid traffic and accidents during the month-long rehabilitation of the flyover. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Primary and secondary schools in Beijing reopen A mother and child walk along a mural to school in Beijing, China, on Monday. Beijing has allowed the reopening of primary and secondary schools after shutting them down early May as preventive measures against COVID-19. Senior students at middle school and high school returned to school on June 2, while kindergartens will reopen on July 4. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

PNPA cadets rehearse for Marcos inauguration Cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) rehearse for a civic and military parade in front of the National Museum in Manila, Monday, as part of the preparations for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He will take his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30 noontime. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

At least 4 killed, 30 seriously injured in Colombia bullring grandstand collapse This handout picture released by Colombia's National Police show locals working at the bullring after a grandstand collapsed in the Colombian municipality of El Espinal, southwest of Bogota on Sunday. At least four people were killed and another 30 seriously injured when a full three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground, during a popular event at which members of the public face off with small bulls, officials said. Colombian National Police Handout/AFP

Message for UN Ocean Conference Ocean Rebellion activists hold banners reading "As the sea dies we die" and "No more fish in the sea" as they stage a protest in Terreiro do Paco in Lisbon, Portugal on Monday, before the UN Ocean Conference opening. A long-delayed UN conference on how to restore the faltering health of global oceans kicks off in Lisbon, with thousands of policymakers, experts and advocates on the case. Carlos Costa, AFP