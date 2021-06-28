THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 28, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

In search for survivors Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida on Sunday. The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to nine, the local mayor said on June 27, 2021, more than three days after the building pancaked as residents slept. Giorgio Viera, AFP

Splash for freedom: Queer Liberation March in New York People flock to Washington Square park to participate in the Queer Liberation March in New York City, New York, U.S., Sunday. The march, organized by the Reclaim Pride Coalition, commemorated the June 28, 1969 uprising of Stonewall Inn patrons against violent police raids, which gave birth to the LGBTQ rights movement. Eduardo Munoz, Reuters

Trash trap Personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) install trash trap at one of the tributaries of Estero Tripa de Gallina near Tramo Bridge along Aurora Ave., Barangay 156, Pasay City on Monday. The trap would help mitigate damage to the pumping stations caused by garbage. ABS-CBN News

Trimming for rainy season Barangay South Triangle workers trim trees that cover electric and cable wires near Scout Tobias Street in Quezon City on Monday. The clearing was done as part of the barangay’s disaster risk reduction efforts as state weather bureau PAGASA confirmed the onset of rainy season beginning the first week of June. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

He's back! Former US President Donald Trump speaks in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday in his first big campaign-style rally since leaving the White House. The former president, who has been booted from social media platforms and faces multiple legal woes, has flirted with his own potential candidacy in 2024, but made no clear mention of his political future in the 90-minute address at a fair grounds. Stephen Zenner, AFP