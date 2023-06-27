THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 27, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

PNP-ACG raids alleged illegal gaming operation in Las Pinas Operatives of PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group process seized computers and cellphones used for alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming operation in Almanza Uno in Las Pinas City on Monday evening. At least 1,000 workers of different nationalities were rescued after a “Warrant to Search, Seize and Examine Computer Data” was executed in relation with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and Cybercrime Prevention Act by the PNP ACG and the National Capital Region Police Office. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Preparing for Eid’l Adha A grandmother tries a ‘shalwar kameez’ on her grandson at a dress shop in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday, in preparation for the observance of the Eid Al Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice on Tuesday. Eid’l Adha, also referred to as the feast of giving, is the second largest festival in the Islamic calendar. ABS-CBN News

Wage hike for health workers pushed Health Workers hold a noise barrage during a protest in front of the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) in Quezon City on Tuesday. The health workers protested against the non-payment of their COVID-19 benefits and urged the government to implement a salary hike for all health workers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Same-sex couples' wedding Five same-sex couples kiss after taking part in a mass commitment ceremony officiated by the LGBTS Christian Church at the Subic Park Hotel in Olongapo City on Tuesday. The wedding is part of the LGBTQIA+ community's celebration of Pride Month. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News