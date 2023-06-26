THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 26, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Art installation aims to raise awareness against plastic pollution An installation depicts a sea turtle made from used plastic bottles as displayed at Edward Elliot's Beach in Chennai, India on Sunday. The art installation aims to raise awareness on plastic pollution, its impact to marine life, and to encourage the public to cut consumption of single-use plastics. R.Satish Babu, AFP

Pride March, New York edition Participants carry an arc of rainbow made of balloons during the annual NYC Pride March in New York, New York, USA on Sunday. The march, carrying the theme 'Strength in Solidarity' this year, was a mix of celebration, protest and activism for the LGBTQI+ community. Porter Binks, EPA-EFE

Uneasy peace in Russia as Wagner troops return to barracks People walk near barriers blocking the way to the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. Counter-terrorism measures were enforced the day before in Moscow and other Russian regions after Belarusian President Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, negotiated a deal with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop the movement of the group's fighters across Russia. Maxim Shepenkov, EPA-EFE

Family, supporters call for Veloso’s clemency Family and supporters of Mary Jane Veloso, an overseas Filipino worker on death row in Indonesia, discuss latest efforts to secure clemency for her during a forum in Quezon City on Monday. Supporters urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appeal to the Indonesian government to grant clemency to Veloso, who was supposed to be executed on April 29, 2015, but given a last-minute reprieve. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE