THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 24, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Thousands left homeless by Afghanistan quake An Afghan man stands beside a door of a house damaged by an earthquake in Bermal district, Paktika province, on Thursday. Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless. Sahel Arman, AFP

San Juan water festival returns Revelers join the “Wattah Wattah Festival” in San Juan City on June 24, 2022. After 2 years of banning festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local government of San Juan allowed the celebration, with residents resuming their tradition of drenching passersby and visitors with water as part of the revelry. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Failing grade for outgoing DepEd Secretary Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest in front of the Department of Education (DepEd) central office in Pasig City on Friday. The group gave outgoing DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones a failing grade, citing the department’s failure to fulfill its promises, including upgrading teacher’s salaries, releasing teachers’ 77 days overtime pay for school year 2020-2021, and providing internet allowance, gadgets and laptops, among others. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Nueva Ecija's 'Taong Putik' mark feast day of St. John the Baptist Catholic devotees covered in mud and dried leaves light candles and pray at the gates of a church in a ritual before dawn to mark the feast day of Saint John the Baptist in Bibiclat, Aliaga in Nueva Ecija on Friday. The early morning ritual of the 'Taong Putik' is followed by a holy mass to honor Saint John the Baptist, as devotees give thanks for answered prayers and ask for continued blessings in life. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Family, friends mark PNoy's first death anniversary Family, friends, and supporters attend a mass commemorating the first death anniversary of former President Benigno Aquino III at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Friday. Aquino succumbed to renal failure as a result of diabetes on June 24, 2021, nearly 5 years after he stepped down as the 15th President of the Philippines. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News