THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 25, 2021

Building collapse in Miami An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. on Thursday. Dozens of survivors were pulled out but many are believed still trapped in the rubble. Marco Bello, Reuters

Waiting to view PNoy A supporter of former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III wait along Katipunan Avenue outside the Ateneo de Manila University to get a chance to view the remains of the late chief executive on Friday. People waited since the early morning for the first public viewing of the remains of Aquino, who died early morning Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lighting a candle for PNoy Supporters of Benigno S. Aquino III hold a prayer vigil and candle- lighting ceremony in front of the Ateneo De Manila University in Quezon City on Thursday. People from all walks of life flocked to the area Friday to pay their last respects as the former president’s remains lie at the Church of the Gesu inside the university for a public viewing until 10 P.M. Friday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taiwan continues COVID-19 jabs for elderly A man reacts as a medical worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination session for elderly people over 75 years old, at a stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Friday. Taiwan reported 76 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 129 a day earlier. Ann Wong, Reuters