THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 24, 2021

‘Taong Putik' of Aliaga in honor of St. John the Baptist Residents covered in mud and dried leaves light candles in front of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Barangay Bibiclat in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija on Thursday. The “Taong Putik” Festival is observed annually by devotees by covering themselves with mud to mark the feast day of their patron saint. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PNoy's last ride An ambulance bearing the remains of former President Benigno Aquino III leaves Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City on Thursday. Aquino, who served as president from 2010 to 2016, has been largely silent and out of public eye since the end of his term. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Archdiocese of Manila welcomes 33rd Achbishop Cardinal Advincula His Eminence Jose F. Cardinal Advincula (2nd left) during his Rite of Canonical Possession and Installation as the 33rd Archbishop of Manila at Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Manila on Thursday. A limited number of 400 people were in attendance during the ceremony in adherence to the IATF guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Hot off the press An Apple Daily journalist holds freshly-printed copies of the newspaper's last edition to be distributed to supporters gathered outside their office in Hong Kong early on Thursday as the pro-democracy tabloid was forced to close after 26 years amid a sweeping new national security law. The newspaper, known for its anti-government stance, is Hong Kong’s first media outlet to cease operations since Beijing imposed the national security law in the city last June. Daniel Suen, AFP

San Juan celebrates Feast of St. John the Baptist Residents gather outside to greet the motorcade as San Juan celebrates its fiesta honoring the town’s patron saint, St. John the Baptist, on Thursday. This is the second straight year the city’s traditional "Wattah Wattah" Festival was prohibited as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Noynoy Aquino passes away at 61 The cremated remains of former President Benigno Aquino III lie at the Chapels at Heritage Park in Taguig City on Thursday. Aquino, the son of two of the Philippines' democracy icons, died of renal failure as a result of diabetes earlier in the day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN New