THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 23, 2021

US inoculates adolescents against COVID-19 U.S. first lady Jill Biden comforts Adriana Lyttle, 12, as she receives her coronavirus vaccine at the Ole Smoky distillery in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., Tuesday. USA has started inoculating its adolescent population last May after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age. Tom Brenner, Reuters/ Pool

Riders line up for vaccine in Manila A police officer keeps the line in order as motorcycle delivery riders, tricycle drivers and their relatives who registered through various drivers associations in Manila line up to get vaccinated at the Office of the Vice President's 'Vaccine Express' inoculation facility at the PICC grounds on Wednesday. The OVP and the Manila LGU with the help of the private partners aims to inoculate 5,000 riders, tricycle and jeepney drivers residing and working in the city. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Palestinians fight for land rights Palestinians burn tires during a night demonstration against the expansion of a Jewish settlement on the lands of Beita village, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Wednesday. Palestinian activists have been protesting for weeks to fight against the alleged takeover of their lands by Israeli forces. Abbas Momani, AFP

'Spider-Man' meets the Pope Pope Francis receives a mask from a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Vatican on Wednesday. The man in the costume is 27-year old Mattia Villardita from Northern Italy and was given a seat in the VIP section for his work dressing in superhero costumes and visiting sick children in hospitals. Remo Casilli, Reuters

Queuing up for jabs Marikina City residents fall in line for COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday at the Marikina Sports Complex. Health authorities said the capital region, once the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country, is now categorized as a low-risk area for the infection. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News