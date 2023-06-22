THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 22, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the days' top stories in photos.

San Juan rolls out COVID-19 bivalent vaccine to healthcare workers Healthcare workers from different health institutions in San Juan City receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine contains components that provide a broader protection against both the original strain and the newer omicron variants to reduce the risk of serious diseases, hospitalization and mortality caused by COVID-19. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Marcos at the Securities and Exchange Commission anniversary celebration President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. receives a copy of “The SEC Reports,” which shows the programs and initiatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), from SEC Chairman Atty. Emilio Aquino (right) during the commission’s 85th Anniversary celebration in Makati City on Thursday. The agency is the registrar and overseer of the corporate sector in the country and supervises more than 600,000 active corporations registered with it. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Israel forces destroy Palestinian prisoner's home People inspect the house of Palestinian prisoner Kamal Jouri after it was destroyed during an overnight raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday. Israeli forces destroyed the home of a Palestinian suspect accused of taking part in the killing of an Israeli soldier in a shooting attack in the West Bank on October 2022, the Israeli army said.



During the raid, Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces and several people were injured, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Alaa Badarneh, EPA-EFA

Aussies swim nude at Hobart's winter solstice festival Swimmers participate in the annual nude winter solstice swim during Hobart's Dark Mofo festival on Thursday at Long Beach in Hobart, Australia. Located deep in the Southern hemisphere, Australia experienced its shortest day of the year as the south pole reached its maximum tilt away from the Sun. Rob Blakers, EPA-EFE