THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 23, 2022

1,000 killed after 5.9-magnitude quake in Afghanistan Damaged houses are pictured following an earthquake in Gayan district, Paktika province, Afghanistan on Wednesday. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted a remote border region of Afghanistan overnight killing at least 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more, officials said Wednesday, with the toll expected to rise as desperate rescuers dig through collapsed dwellings. AFP

NOAA to issue new rules to protect whales in Massachusetts A young humpback whale (megaptera novaeangliae) breaches while feeding in the waters of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, US, Wednesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is set to release newly proposed rules for the shipping industry to protect another species of whale, the North Atlantic right whale. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

SUV driver in Mandaluyong hit-and-run submits counter-affidavit Security officers escort Jose Antonio Sanvicente as he emerges from the Mandaluyong City Hall of Justice on Thursday. Sanvicente, driver of the SUV in a viral hit-and-run in Mandaluyong City, submitted his counter-affidavit on the frustrated murder complaint filed by the police. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

San Juan rolls out booster shots for immunocompromised minors Health workers administer booster shots to minors at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center vaccination site in San Juan City on Thursday. The city government of San Juan launched the rollout of booster shots for immunocompromised children aged 12 to 17 today after the Department of Health released its guidelines. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

In Chichay's family, nobody goes hungry Family pet Chichay eats lunch with her 'parents' Catalino and Cirilia Garcia, as they take a noontime break inside their jeepney, at the Roces Circle in Quezon City on Thursday. Despite a drop in their earnings due to increasing fuel prices, Cirilia said “everybody in the family gets to eat” while sharing some parts of their lunch consisting of rice and misua to Chichay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News