THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 22, 2022

Coast Guard prepares for Marcos inauguration Members of the Philippine Coast Guard showcase their assets to be deployed on the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Pasig River in Manila Wednesday. The PCG will dispatch rigid hull inflatable boats, aluminum boats, and personal watercraft to intensify maritime patrol in the waters of Manila Bay and Pasig River. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ukraine faces massive shelling Children ride a bike and a scooter on a road in front of a destroyed building in the village of Novoselivka, outside Chernigiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian cities have faced relentless and massive bombardment as Russian troops attempt to occupy and take control of the eastern part of the country. Sergei Chuzavkov, AFP

Gargantuan task at the National Museum Two workers, who appear minuscule compared to the sculptures adorning the National Museum, work on the roof of the historical building in Manila on Wednesday. The facility is being refurbished and equipment are being installed in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30. ABS-CBN News

Nude Aussie 'redheads' take a swim Swimmers enter the water at the annual nude winter solstice swim, during Hobart's Dark Mofo festival at Long Beach, in Sandy Bay, Tasmania, Australia on Wednesday. Dark Mofo is a festival held in Tasmania, with many events taking place at night as it celebrates the darkness of the annual southern winter solstice. Rob Blakers, EPA-EFE