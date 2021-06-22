THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 22, 2021

MMDA reopens Dario bridge U-turn slot Members of the MMDA Traffic Engineering center reopens the U-turn slot at Dario Bridge along EDSA in Quezon City on Tuesday. The U-turn slot, which was closed earlier for the EDSA Carousel bus lane, will be reopened to cut short travel time and decongest traffic in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Indonesia’s dilemma as COVID-19 cases soar This aerial picture shows a funeral taking place at a cemetery for Covid-19 coronavirus victims in Jakarta on Monday. Indonesia passed the 2 million mark of COVID-19 cases as it recorded a daily record high 14,536 cases on Monday and nearly 55,000 deaths. Bay Ismoyo, AFP

DOH urged: Release benefits for health workers now Members of the Alliance of Health Workers hold a noise barrage and ‘die-in’ protest in front of the Department of Health headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. The group called for the immediate release of meal, accommodation and transportation allowances of health workers and frontliners in the fight against COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

OVP launches Vaccine Express in Manila Economic frontliners receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Express site at the Cultural Center of the Philippines bay parking in Manila on Tuesday. The ‘Vaccine Express’ program of the Office of the Vice-President and the City of Manila aims to vaccinate tricycle, pedicab and jeepney drivers, who are all under the A4 priority vaccination category, from Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 vaccination rates rise with rice raffle A woman who has received her first dose of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 drops her entry for the weekly raffle draw of sacks of rice for vaccinated residents, at the Barangay Sucat Covered Court, in Muntinlupa City on Monday. Sucat village officials said since starting the initiative at the end of May, they have been administering their daily quota of vaccines of up to 2,000 doses, whereas before they were giving only about 400 doses a day. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Hoping for a chance People wait for “chance vaccines” after the venue reached the maximum number of doses allocated for the cinema turned vaccination site inside SM Manila on Tuesday. After the city reported low turnouts in vaccination sites following the ban on walk-in clients, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno issued a directive on June 21 to re-allow walk-ins to boost vaccination drives in the capital. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News